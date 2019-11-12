Northwestern paper's apology sparks journalism debate - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Northwestern paper's apology sparks journalism debate

Posted: Updated:

By KATHLEEN FOODY
Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - Student journalists at Northwestern University tried to apologize after their peers complained about coverage of a speech on campus and protests of it.

They wound up facing criticism from journalists around the country disappointed in the students saying they're sorry for basic reporting practices.

The Daily Northwestern posted the editorial online Sunday and it ran in print Monday. Editors apologized for publishing photos on social media of protesters outside last week's speech by former Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The eight editors who signed the editorial also said they had removed a protester's name from a news article at the person's request.

Editor-in-Chief Troy Closson says the journalists understand their right to cover protests but want to work "with empathy."

Some journalists said that's the right instinct but encouraged the students not to apologize for basic reporting.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.