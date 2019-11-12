Bevin administration again ordered to release Braidy records

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Matt Bevin's administration has again been ordered to release records about Braidy Industries, which is partly owned by the state and plans to build an aluminum mill in Kentucky.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Franklin County Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd said in a ruling released Tuesday that he reviewed documents submitted by the Cabinet for Economic Development and found four that are within the scope of the Open Records Act and should be released with only minor redactions.

The Kentucky Court of Appeals in May upheld part of Shepherd's 2018 ruling that the cabinet had violated the Open Records Act by refusing to release documents to the Courier Journal revealing the identity of stockholders or investors in Braidy Industries.

The Kentucky Supreme Court declined to hear the case, and it was sent back to Shepherd.

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

