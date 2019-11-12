No cannabis allowed in public housing despite state law to legalize

The Williamson County Board is discussing changes to the recycling program after repeated instances of abuse.
Some local high school students will be riding to bus in style in three brand new WiFi-equipped school buses.
Small amounts of recreational marijuana will become legal in Illinois on January 1, but people who live in public housing will not be able to have it in their homes.
Student journalists at Northwestern University tried to apologize after their peers complained about coverage of a speech on campus and protests of it.
The Illinois High School Association has ended its appeal of a Cook County judge's decision to allow Chicago Public Schools athletes to run in the state cross-country meet.
A Kentucky man has been charged with animal cruelty after authorities say he neglected and starved his dogs, some of which resorted to eating a dead dog.
Mike Shildt of the St. Louis Cardinals has edged out Craig Counsell of the Milwaukee Brewers to win NL Manager of the Year.
Another school district is suing leading e-cigarette maker Juul, claiming that its devices create "enormous distractions for students."
As a recanvass requested by Republican Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin approaches, Democrat Andy Beshear continues to move forward with his plans to take over the governor's office.
SIU Touch of Nature is hosting three archery hunts this month for people with disabilities.
