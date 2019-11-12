Rend Lake closing recreation areas during firearm hunting season - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

(WSIL) -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Rend Lake is reminding visitors that locations on Rend Lake will be closed during the state firearm deer hunting season.

The following recreation areas will be temporarily closed to all vehicle and foot traffic:

  • North Sandusky picnic area and campground
  • South Sandusky picnic area, campground, beach and boat ramp
  • South Marcum picnic area and campground
  • North Marcum old campground
  • Blackberry Nature Trail

Rend Lake will also close sections of the bike trail including:

  • The section beginning west of the Franklin Cemetery and continuing to the North Marcum day use area
  • Trail sections beginning in the North Sandusky day use area and continuing to the South Marcum campground

All persons not deer hunting are prohibited from utilizing these trails during the periods of November 22-24, December 5-8, and December 13-15, 2019.

For more information on these temporary closures, feel free to contact the Rend Lake Project Office by phone at 618-724-2493.

