Missouri awarded $35M in federal grants for road projects

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri is getting close to $35 million in federal grants for road projects in two cities.

Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday announced nearly $21 million will go toward pedestrian and bicycle lanes in Springfield, Missouri.

Another $13.5 million will be spent on safety improvements and widening lanes in Milan, Missouri.

Milan is about 40 miles south of the Iowa border.

