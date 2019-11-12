Missouri awarded $35M in federal grants for road projects - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri awarded $35M in federal grants for road projects

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri is getting close to $35 million in federal grants for road projects in two cities.

Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday announced nearly $21 million will go toward pedestrian and bicycle lanes in Springfield, Missouri.

Another $13.5 million will be spent on safety improvements and widening lanes in Milan, Missouri.

Milan is about 40 miles south of the Iowa border.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.