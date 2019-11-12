Daylight Saving Time bill heads to Illinois House - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- The practice of changing your clocks twice a year could soon be a thing of the past. Daylight Saving Time  be one step closer to coming to an end in Illinois.

That is because the Illinois Senate passed Senate Bill 533-- which could make Daylight Saving Time the year-round standard time on Tuesday, 44-2.

It now heads to the Illinois House.

If passed, the bill would take effect the second Sunday of March 2020. This would mean no more springing forward one hour in the Spring or falling back one hour in the Fall.

If the bill receives full approval, Illinois would join Arizona and Hawaii as the third state to make Daylight Saving Time permanent.

WREX contributed to this report.

