Kindergartener left at wrong bus stop, under investigation - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kindergartener left at wrong bus stop, under investigation

Posted: Updated:

DECATUR, Ill. (AP) - A 5-year-old central Illinois kindergartener needed the help of a good Samaritan to get home Monday after she was left in blowing snow at the wrong bus stop.

Decatur Public Schools officials said Tuesday they are investigating why Alltown Bus Service left the girl two blocks from where her mother was waiting for her. A college student heard the girl calling for help, stopped and the girl gave him her mother's telephone number.

Amanda Hammer told the Herald & Review in Decatur she thanks God "it wasn't a creep who came along" to help her child.

Schools spokeswoman Denise Swarthout says the district is working with Alltown to "ensure the safety of our students at all times."

A telephone message left with Chicago-based Alltown seeking comment Tuesday was not immediately returned.

Information from: Herald & Review, http://www.herald-review.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.