Beshear announces transition website, Bevin awaits recanvass - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Beshear announces transition website, Bevin awaits recanvass

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - As a recanvass requested by Republican Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin approaches, Democrat Andy Beshear continues to move forward with his plans to take over the governor's office.

Beshear, the state's attorney general, unveiled a website Tuesday for the transition, and people can go there to apply to work in the administration.

Beshear last week announced Deputy Attorney General J. Michael Brown would lead the transition team.

Beshear emerged from the Nov. 5 general election leading the Republican incumbent by a little more than 5,000 votes, a margin of less than 0.4 percentage points. The Associated Press has not declared a winner in the race.

The day after the election, Bevin asked for a recanvass, a check of the vote count to make sure the results were added correctly. That is set for Thursday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.