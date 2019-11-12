Beshear announces transition website, Bevin awaits recanvass

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - As a recanvass requested by Republican Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin approaches, Democrat Andy Beshear continues to move forward with his plans to take over the governor's office.

Beshear, the state's attorney general, unveiled a website Tuesday for the transition, and people can go there to apply to work in the administration.

Beshear last week announced Deputy Attorney General J. Michael Brown would lead the transition team.

Beshear emerged from the Nov. 5 general election leading the Republican incumbent by a little more than 5,000 votes, a margin of less than 0.4 percentage points. The Associated Press has not declared a winner in the race.

The day after the election, Bevin asked for a recanvass, a check of the vote count to make sure the results were added correctly. That is set for Thursday.

