$10 million gift to the Kinder Institute at Missouri - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

$10 million gift to the Kinder Institute at Missouri

Posted: Updated:

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - The University of Missouri has received a $10 million gift from the Kinder Foundation, which will be used to support two new degrees programs.

The university announced Tuesday it will offer a bachelor's degree in constitutional democracy and a master's degree in Atlantic history and politics. The gift will support expanding faculty and staff for the new degrees.

Rich and Nancy Kinder of Houston, Texas, formed the Kinder Foundation in 1997. Rich Kinder, a Cape Girardeau native, under bachelor's and law degrees at Missouri in the 1960s.

The foundation provided a $25 million gift in 2015 to establish the Kinder Institute of Constitutional Democracy.

The new gift also will support a Kinder Institute Residential College for students pursuing the new bachelor's degree, as well as study abroad opportunities with University of Oxford's Corpus Christi College.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.