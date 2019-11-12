Louisville Archbishop says surgery for cancer was successful - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Louisville Archbishop says surgery for cancer was successful

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Archdiocese of Louisville, Kentucky says the Catholic archbishop is doing well after a seven-hour surgery for his ongoing cancer treatment.

News outlets citing The Record report 73-year-old Archbishop Joseph Kurtz announced Tuesday that the surgery was successful. The Record is a paper published by the Archdiocese of Louisville.

Kurtz says he is up, walking and hoping for a full recovery.

Kurtz announced in July that he was diagnosed with bladder cancer and would be undergoing treatment in North Carolina. His surgery was performed at the Cancer Institute in Durham, North Carolina.

In October, Kurtz said he completed chemotherapy and would know by Thanksgiving what other long-term treatments or limitations he would face.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.