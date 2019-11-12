Search for wanted suspect in Union County - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Search for wanted suspect in Union County

UNION COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Union County Sheriff's Office needs help locating Dannielle E. Thrasher.

Thrasher also goes by Dannielle E Cook. 

She is wanted on the charge of criminal sexual assault. Thrasher also has warrants out of Johnson County Illinois and Stoddard County Missouri.

The sheriff's office says Thrasher may be in the Northeast Arkansas or Southeast Missouri areas.

If you have any information regarding Dannielle E. Thrasher, contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 618-833-5500 or your local law enforcement. You can remain anonymous.

