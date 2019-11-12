Coldest November days in decades

The Union County Sheriff's Office needs help locating Dannielle E. Thrasher.
WSIL - More records could fall Wednesday morning with lows forecast to near 10 again. We expect slightly warmer readings Wednesday afternoon as strong southwest winds settle in ...
A meteor was caught on camera Monday evening before 9 p.m. streaming across the sky in the Midwest.
November 11th and 12th marks the 108th anniversary of the largest cold front on record to move across the Plains and Midwest.
More than 40 vendors will gather to celebrate National Small Independent Business Owner Day and help a good cause.
Tuesday morning has been record setting in many locations. Temperatures bottomed in the lower teens with wind chills around 0º.
Evansville Police say remains found in the garage of home there are human and were concealed there for an extended period of time.
You have an opportunity to give the gift of live at the upcoming WSIL Fall Blood Drives.
The ready-to-eat meats include sliced pepperoni, chopped pepperoni, and sausage.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has closed the U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge at Paducah due to icy conditions.
