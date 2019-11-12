Coldest November days in decades

WSIL - Record low temperatures were broken all across the Midwest this morning and this afternoon including many here at home. The temperature measured this afternoon at our studios is the coldest November afternoon in Jim's record book dating back to the 1980s. More records could fall Wednesday morning with lows forecast to near 10 again. We expect slightly warmer readings Wednesday afternoon as strong southwest winds settle in.

Jim has the latest updated forecast on News 3 this evening.