Another school district sues leading e-cigarette maker Juul

AVA, Mo. (AP) - Another school district is suing leading e-cigarette maker Juul, claiming that its devices create "enormous distractions for students."

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the Ava R-1 School District in southwest Missouri filed an 80-page lawsuit on Oct. 31 in federal court. The suit claims that the company marketed its products to teenagers and got a new generation of young people addicted to nicotine.

Ava Superintendent Jason Dial says the district has rolled out a comprehensive prevention plan to stem the rise in e-cigarette among students.

Several other school districts also are suing, including the Francis Howell School District in suburban St. Louis and several in the Kansas City area. Juul has said it doesn't market to youth and its products are meant to be an alternative to smoking.

