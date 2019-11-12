Trump appeals court nominee in jeopardy following GOP revolt - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Trump appeals court nominee in jeopardy following GOP revolt

By MATTHEW DALY
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's nominee for a federal appeals court is in jeopardy following a conservative revolt from two Republican senators who have said publicly they won't support him.

Trump nominated federal judge Halil "Sul" Ozerden of Mississippi to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in June. The New Orleans-based court handles cases from Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

The Senate Judiciary Committee says it removed Ozerden from a planned vote Thursday at the request of the White House. A White House spokesman declined to comment.

Ozerden, a close ally of White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, faces opposition from Republican Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri. The GOP senators have questioned Ozerden's dismissal of a lawsuit challenging President Barack Obama's health care law.

