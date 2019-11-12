Fireball lights up sky over St. Louis

St. LOUIS (WSIL) -- A meteor was caught on camera Monday evening before 9 p.m. streaming across the sky in the Midwest. One of the best views was an EarthCam camera facing the Gateway Arch in St. Louis.

The fireball lit up the night sky in St. Louis and some even reported hearing a "boom" or rumbling when it occurred.

According to ABC News, the American Meteor Society received more than 90 reports of a meteor sighting between St. Louis and Columbia, Missouri.

The sighting came as the Taurid meteor shower reaches its peak in the Northern Hemisphere.