Fireball lights up sky over St. Louis - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Fireball lights up sky over St. Louis

Posted: Updated:

St. LOUIS (WSIL) -- A meteor was caught on camera Monday evening before 9 p.m. streaming across the sky in the Midwest. One of the best views was an EarthCam camera facing the Gateway Arch in St. Louis.  

The fireball lit up the night sky in St. Louis and some even reported hearing a "boom" or rumbling when it occurred. 

According to ABC News, the American Meteor Society received more than 90 reports of a meteor sighting between St. Louis and Columbia, Missouri. 

The sighting came as the Taurid meteor shower reaches its peak in the Northern Hemisphere. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.