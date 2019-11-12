AK Steel has final production run at Kentucky plant

ASHLAND, Ky. (AP) - AK Steel has produced its last coil at a century-old plant in eastern Kentucky that was mostly idled more than three years ago.

News outlets report the final production run at the Ashland Works plant occurred on Monday and was emotional for employees, as some have worked there for decades.

The company announced earlier this year that it would close the plant by the end of 2019. The company had continued to operate a single line with about 230 employees but decided a complete shutdown would increase its operating efficiency and lower its costs.

Officials say operations employees will work the rest of the week and maintenance employees will be there until the end of the year.

