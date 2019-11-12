Record low temps in single digits set in Chicago, Rockford - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Record low temps in single digits set in Chicago, Rockford

CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois cities are experiencing record-breaking cold.

The National Weather Service in Chicago says record low temperatures were set Tuesday morning at both Chicago and Rockford.

It says Chicago had a low of 7 degrees (-13.89 Celsius), which breaks the previous record of 8 (-13.33 Celsius) set in 1986. It says Rockford had a low of 3 degrees (-16.11 Celsius), which breaks the previous record of 7 (-13.89 Celsius), also set in 1986.

The weather service says an "arctic airmass" that started in Siberia has been spilling over a large part of the Midwest. It says more records could tumble Wednesday.

