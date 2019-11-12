Late night house fire in Du Quoin - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Late night house fire in Du Quoin

Posted: Updated:

DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- Authorities investigate a late-night house fire in Du Quoin.

The Du Quoin Fire Department got the call just after 10:00 pm, Monday at 615 West North Street. Fire crews from Dowell and Pinckneyville assisted in the blaze. 

The Du Quoin Fire Chief says the single-story home is being considered a "considerable" to a "full" loss. No injuries have been reported. Everyone, including two dogs, made it out okay except for a cat. The American Red Cross has been contacted to help with the displaced occupants.

