DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- Authorities investigate a late-night house fire in Du Quoin.

The Du Quoin Fire Department got the call just after 10:00 pm, Monday at 615 West North Street. Fire crews from Dowell and Pinckneyville assisted in the blaze.

The Du Quoin Fire Chief says the single-story home is being considered a "considerable" to a "full" loss. No injuries have been reported. Everyone, including two dogs, made it out okay except for a cat. The American Red Cross has been contacted to help with the displaced occupants.