Holiday Extravaganza returns to the Pavilion in Marion

MARION (WSIL) -- More than 40 vendors will gather to celebrate National Small Independent Business Owner Day and help a good cause.

The 10th Annual Holiday Extravaganza is Saturday (November 16) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m at the Pavilion in Marion.

The event is a one-stop shopping destination for everyone on your Christmas list. In addition to shopping, kids will get the chance to take a picture with Santa and there will be a raffle where proceeds will benefit "Ronald McDonald House".

For more information about the Holiday Extravaganza click here.