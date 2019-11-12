Holiday Extravaganza returns to the Pavilion in Marion

More than 40 vendors will gather to celebrate National Small Independent Business Owner Day and help a good cause.
More than 40 vendors will gather to celebrate National Small Independent Business Owner Day and help a good cause.
Tuesday morning has been record setting in many locations. Temperatures bottomed in the lower teens with wind chills around 0º.
Tuesday morning has been record setting in many locations. Temperatures bottomed in the lower teens with wind chills around 0º.
Evansville Police say remains found in the garage of home there are human and were concealed there for an extended period of time.
Evansville Police say remains found in the garage of home there are human and were concealed there for an extended period of time.
Many schools have already canceled classes for Tuesday. T
Many schools have already canceled classes for Tuesday. T
You have an opportunity to give the gift of live at the upcoming WSIL Fall Blood Drives.
You have an opportunity to give the gift of live at the upcoming WSIL Fall Blood Drives.
The ready-to-eat meats include sliced pepperoni, chopped pepperoni, and sausage.
The ready-to-eat meats include sliced pepperoni, chopped pepperoni, and sausage.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has closed the U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge at Paducah due to icy conditions.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has closed the U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge at Paducah due to icy conditions.
The Herrin American Legion honored veterans today with a free meal.
The Herrin American Legion honored veterans today with a free meal.
We are moving deeper into the high school football playoffs, and our Player of the Week Nominees come from our remaining two teams.
We are moving deeper into the high school football playoffs, and our Player of the Week Nominees come from our remaining two teams.
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was admitted to a hospital on Monday evening for a surgery to relieve pressure on his brain, caused by bleeding due to his recent falls, his spokeswoman said.
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was admitted to a hospital on Monday evening for a surgery to relieve pressure on his brain, caused by bleeding due to his recent falls, his spokeswoman said.