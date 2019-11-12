Kentucky police: Man burglarized 17 homes, sold scrap metal - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky police: Man burglarized 17 homes, sold scrap metal

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Police in Kentucky have arrested a man they say broke into 17 homes within a few miles (kilometers) of each other, stealing metal and parts to sell at local scrap yards.

News outlets report 48-year-old David Lee Thurman pleaded not guilty during a Monday arraignment hearing in Louisville on 17 counts of second-degree burglary.

In court documents obtained by news outlets, Louisville police say Thurman admitted to investigators he entered multiple homes to steal copper, wiring and air conditioning units then sell the items to Jefferson County scrap yards for cash. The documents list that Thurman hit more than a dozen homes across at least nine streets, most within about 2 miles (3 kilometers) of each other.

A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 21.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.