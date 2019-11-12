Century old records fall Tuesday morning, more to come down in t - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Century old records fall Tuesday morning, more to come down in the afternoon

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Tuesday morning has been record setting in many locations. Temperatures bottomed in the lower teens with wind chills around 0º. 

The first snow of the season is not likely to melt away very fast. Tuesday afternoon will feature a lot of sunshine, but temperatures only in the low to mid 20s. This will shattered afternoon cold high temperature records. 

Another near record setting morning is on the way Wednesday with temperatures expected back in the low teens once again. 

Finally, winds will turn from the south and southeast on Wednesday and bring temperatures back above freezing. 

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3. 

