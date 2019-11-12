Woman killed in hit-and-run in eastern Missouri, police say - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Woman killed in hit-and-run in eastern Missouri, police say

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say it appears that a woman who was having car trouble was killed by a hit-and-run driver in eastern Missouri when she stepped out of her vehicle to get help.

KSDK-TV reports that the 33-year-old woman was hit around 7:30 p.m. Monday in Wentzville. She was taken to a hospital where she died. Her name wasn't immediately released.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

