Kentucky State Police offer tips for winter driving - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky State Police offer tips for winter driving

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - With low temperatures and wintry precipitation in the forecast, Kentucky State Police are reminding motorists to make sure they're prepared for travel.

Police say avoid unnecessary travel in winter weather, but if you do go out, make sure everyone in the vehicle is using safety restraints and the vehicle is ready for slippery roads and frigid temperatures. Drivers can check road conditions at GoKy.ky.gov or the state police mobile phone app.

Police say clear windows and mirrors, allow extra travel time and increase distance between vehicles. Use caution on bridges and overpasses, don't use cruise control, approach intersections with care and signal lanes changes.

Also, fill your gasoline tank, have a cellphone charger and blanket as well as other emergency supplies and let someone know your travel plans.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.