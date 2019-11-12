Kentucky State Police offer tips for winter driving

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - With low temperatures and wintry precipitation in the forecast, Kentucky State Police are reminding motorists to make sure they're prepared for travel.

Police say avoid unnecessary travel in winter weather, but if you do go out, make sure everyone in the vehicle is using safety restraints and the vehicle is ready for slippery roads and frigid temperatures. Drivers can check road conditions at GoKy.ky.gov or the state police mobile phone app.

Police say clear windows and mirrors, allow extra travel time and increase distance between vehicles. Use caution on bridges and overpasses, don't use cruise control, approach intersections with care and signal lanes changes.

Also, fill your gasoline tank, have a cellphone charger and blanket as well as other emergency supplies and let someone know your travel plans.

