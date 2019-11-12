Kentucky ex-basketball coach convicted of player's sodomy - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky ex-basketball coach convicted of player's sodomy

Posted: Updated:

RADCLIFF, Ky. (AP) - A man who co-founded and coached a local basketball program in Kentucky has been convicted of sodomizing one of its teen players.

News outlets report 43-year-old Corvell Conley was convicted Friday and acquitted of his initial charge of third-degree rape.

Conley was arrested in April 2018 days after the assault, which arrest records say happened when Conley drove the girl home from a Kentucky Future basketball practice. She was younger than 16 years old at the time. A hospital medical report says the girl's accusation aligned with the findings of a sexual assault nurse examiner.

The jury recommended Conley serve four years in prison on the charge, which is punishable of up to five years. He would be eligible for parole after a year. Sentencing is set for January.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.