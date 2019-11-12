25,000 pounds of pizza toppings recalled for possible listeria contamination

The ready-to-eat meats include sliced pepperoni, chopped pepperoni, and sausage.
Many schools have already canceled classes for Tuesday. T
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has closed the U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge at Paducah due to icy conditions.
The Herrin American Legion honored veterans today with a free meal.
We are moving deeper into the high school football playoffs, and our Player of the Week Nominees come from our remaining two teams.
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was admitted to a hospital on Monday evening for a surgery to relieve pressure on his brain, caused by bleeding due to his recent falls, his spokeswoman said.
You can help veterans ahead of the holiday season during the 3rd annual Veggies for Vets drive.
The annual Veterans Day ceremony took place at the Doughboy Statue.
Traffic is backed up on southbound Interstate 57 between Mt. Vernon and Ina due to a crash.
WSIL - Snowfall will end and skies will clear Monday night allowing temperatures to tumble. Strong north winds will push wind chill index readings below 0...
