25,000 pounds of pizza toppings recalled for possible listeria contamination

(CNN) -- Pizza topping brand Ezzo Sausage Company is recalling 25,000 pounds of meat for possible listeria contamination.

The Department of Agriculture's Food and Safety Inspection Service made the announcement Sunday.

The ready-to-eat meats include sliced pepperoni, chopped pepperoni, and sausage. The recalled products were made on October 29, October 30, and November 5.

Eating food contaminated with listeria can cause fevers, headaches, and loss of balance.

The USDA wants restaurants that bought these products to throw them out or return them.

So far, no illnesses have been reported.