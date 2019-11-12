Brookport Bridge closed due to icy conditions - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Brookport Bridge closed due to icy conditions

Posted: Updated:

PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has closed the U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge at Paducah due to icy conditions.

Crews are using newly installed gates to close the bridge to all traffic. 

In a statement Monday night, KYTC said the bridge would remain closed until temperatures rise above freezing long enough to melt the ice.

The 10-span bridge carries approximately 5,100 vehicles across the Ohio River each day between Paducah and Brookport. 

