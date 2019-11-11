School closings

The annual Veterans Day ceremony took place at the Doughboy Statue.
Traffic is backed up on southbound Interstate 57 between Mt. Vernon and Ina due to a crash.
WSIL - Snowfall will end and skies will clear Monday night allowing temperatures to tumble. Strong north winds will push wind chill index readings below 0...
A winter mix of freezing rain, slush and snow has caused driving to be dangerous for many in the area.
A new program called VetLAMP aims to help veterans in the VA disability benefit claim appeals process.
Winter weather is making an early arrival in our area this year.
People driving through Marion late Sunday night or early Monday may have seen someone run through the south end of town with an American flag.
Classes can enter to win the challenge by taking part in acts of kindness in their classroom, such as holding a door for someone, or giving a classmate a compliment.
Rain changing to snow will likely bring minor accumulations to the region this evening.
A federal bribery charge against an Illinois legislator has led to questions about whether lawmakers be allowed to lobby other units of government
