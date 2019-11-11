School closings - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

School closings

(WSIL) -- A winter mix of freezing rain, slush and snow has caused driving to be dangerous for many in the area.

Some schools have already decided to cancel classes for Tuesday. 

To see an up-to-date list of those school closures, visit wsiltv.com/closings.

    Monday, November 11 2019 9:45 PM EST2019-11-12 02:45:05 GMT

    Monday, November 11 2019 9:06 PM EST2019-11-12 02:06:50 GMT

    Monday, November 11 2019 8:45 PM EST2019-11-12 01:45:43 GMT

WSIL-TV
