Winter road conditions

A new program called VetLAMP aims to help veterans in the VA disability benefit claim appeals process.
A new program called VetLAMP aims to help veterans in the VA disability benefit claim appeals process.
Traffic is backed up on southbound Interstate 57 between Mt. Vernon and Ina due to a crash.
Traffic is backed up on southbound Interstate 57 between Mt. Vernon and Ina due to a crash.
Winter weather is making an early arrival in our area this year.
Winter weather is making an early arrival in our area this year.
People driving through Marion late Sunday night or early Monday may have seen someone run through the south end of town with an American flag.
People driving through Marion late Sunday night or early Monday may have seen someone run through the south end of town with an American flag.
Classes can enter to win the challenge by taking part in acts of kindness in their classroom, such as holding a door for someone, or giving a classmate a compliment.
Classes can enter to win the challenge by taking part in acts of kindness in their classroom, such as holding a door for someone, or giving a classmate a compliment.
Rain changing to snow will likely bring minor accumulations to the region this evening.
Rain changing to snow will likely bring minor accumulations to the region this evening.
A federal bribery charge against an Illinois legislator has led to questions about whether lawmakers be allowed to lobby other units of government
A federal bribery charge against an Illinois legislator has led to questions about whether lawmakers be allowed to lobby other units of government
You have an opportunity to give the gift of live at the upcoming WSIL Fall Blood Drives.
You have an opportunity to give the gift of live at the upcoming WSIL Fall Blood Drives.
If you were to search “crime of the 21st century,” what do you think the results would be? Did senior financial scams cross your mind? Unfortunately, these scams have become so prevalent, they have earned this title.
If you were to search “crime of the 21st century,” what do you think the results would be? Did senior financial scams cross your mind? Unfortunately, these scams have become so prevalent, they have earned this title.
A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 12 p.m. Monday and run until 9 p.m. Rain will be turning to sleet and snow this afternoon.
A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 12 p.m. Monday and run until 9 p.m. Rain will be turning to sleet and snow this afternoon.