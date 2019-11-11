Winter road conditions - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Winter road conditions

Posted: Updated:

(WSIL) -- Winter weather is making an early arrival in our area this year.

If you don't have to drive, the best advice is to stay off the roads. But if you do, there are several websites you can check before you head out the door.

Illinois: Click here

Missouri: Click here

Kentucky: Click here

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.