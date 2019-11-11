2nd Annual Veterans Day hog roast - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2nd Annual Veterans Day hog roast

Posted: Updated:

HERRIN (WSIL) -- The Herrin American Legion honored veterans today with a free meal. 

The Legion held its 2nd Annual Hog Roast.

Organizer Jennifer McIntosh says its just a fun way to honor veterans. "We have fun here it's a lot of camaraderie between the men, the women and the sons and as you see we're filled here everybody loves it here," said McIntosh.

The roast also included a silent auction and bake sale. All proceeds benefit the Lady's Auxiliary for the Fall Thanksgiving Food Giveaway and Christmas Children's Party.

