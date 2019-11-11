Veggies for Veterans pantry drive

MARION (WSIL) -- You can help veterans ahead of the holiday season during the 3rd annual Veggies for Vets drive. RSVP of SI puts on the drive every year.

The organization collects food, personal hygiene products, and pet food for the Marion VA Pantry.

RSVP of SI will be at the Marion Kroger this week from November 12-15, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. taking donations.

And if you miss the drive, you can always give directly to the pantry.