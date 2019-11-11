Veggies for Veterans pantry drive - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Veggies for Veterans pantry drive

Posted: Updated:

MARION (WSIL) -- You can help veterans ahead of the holiday season during the 3rd annual Veggies for Vets drive. RSVP of SI puts on the drive every year.

The organization collects food, personal hygiene products, and pet food for the Marion VA Pantry.

RSVP of SI will be at the Marion Kroger this week from November 12-15, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. taking donations. 

And if you miss the drive, you can always give directly to the pantry.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.