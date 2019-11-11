Crash on I-57 causing traffic backup

People driving through Marion late Sunday night or early Monday may have seen someone run through the south end of town with an American flag.
Traffic is backed up on southbound Interstate 57 between Mt. Vernon and Ina due to a crash.
Classes can enter to win the challenge by taking part in acts of kindness in their classroom, such as holding a door for someone, or giving a classmate a compliment.
Rain changing to snow will likely bring minor accumulations to the region this evening.
A federal bribery charge against an Illinois legislator has led to questions about whether lawmakers be allowed to lobby other units of government
You have an opportunity to give the gift of live at the upcoming WSIL Fall Blood Drives.
If you were to search “crime of the 21st century,” what do you think the results would be? Did senior financial scams cross your mind? Unfortunately, these scams have become so prevalent, they have earned this title.
A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 12 p.m. Monday and run until 9 p.m. Rain will be turning to sleet and snow this afternoon.
ELKVILLE (WSIL) -- Jackson County Deputies responded to a call of a garage fire a little after noon Saturday. When deputies arrived on the corner of Sycamore and Ashley Street, they found the owner of that garage was suffering from a self-inflicted knife wound.
JOHNSTON CITY (WSIL) -- Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire Sunday evening that took place on the 700 block of 5th street in Johnston City.
