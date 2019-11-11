Crash on I-57 causing traffic backup - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Crash on I-57 causing traffic backup

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Traffic is backed up on Interstate 57 between Mt. Vernon and Ina due to a crash.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook asking folks to avoid southbound I-57 between the two communities. 

A semi is blocking both southbound lanes of traffic near mile post 85.

The sheriff's office says it could be a while before the crash is cleared. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Ruck around Marion for veterans

    Ruck around Marion for veterans

    Monday, November 11 2019 6:39 PM EST2019-11-11 23:39:00 GMT

    People driving through Marion late Sunday night or early Monday may have seen someone run through the south end of town with an American flag.

    People driving through Marion late Sunday night or early Monday may have seen someone run through the south end of town with an American flag.

  • Crash on I-57 causing traffic backup

    Crash on I-57 causing traffic backup

    Monday, November 11 2019 5:52 PM EST2019-11-11 22:52:49 GMT

    Traffic is backed up on southbound Interstate 57 between Mt. Vernon and Ina due to a crash.

    Traffic is backed up on southbound Interstate 57 between Mt. Vernon and Ina due to a crash.

  • Doughnut Be a Bully Challenge winner selected for October

    Doughnut Be a Bully Challenge winner selected for October

    Monday, November 11 2019 4:51 PM EST2019-11-11 21:51:15 GMT

    Classes can enter to win the challenge by taking part in acts of kindness in their classroom, such as holding a door for someone, or giving a classmate a compliment. 

    Classes can enter to win the challenge by taking part in acts of kindness in their classroom, such as holding a door for someone, or giving a classmate a compliment. 

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.