Ruck around Marion for veterans

MARION (WSIL) -- People driving through Marion late Sunday night or early Monday may have seen someone run through the south end of town with an American flag.

The Hub Recreation Center, partnered with Team Red, White and Blue of Marion, to hold an 11-hour ruck around a one-kilometer block. Approximately 25 volunteers participated in the event from midnight to 11 a.m.

Volunteers took turns going around the block several times before handing it over to another volunteer.

"Carrying that flag, and handing it off to another veteran or another community member, is so much more than just seeing a flag planted or putting on the side of a building," John Okerson said, the Team Red, White and Blue of Marion Chapter Captain. "It means a lot more to come out and sweat with a vet."

Team Red, White and Blue is an organization working to help veterans stay active, while building healthier lifestyles and becoming connected with their community.