Monday evening snow

WSIL - Rain changing to snow will likely bring minor accumulations to the region this evening.  We expect 2" or less mostly on grassy and elevated surfaces but an isolated 3"-4" measure can't be ruled out.  Road conditions overall should be wet however scattered icy and slick spots are possible.  Bridges, overpasses and roads over culverts freeze first so be aware of road conditions if traveling in the region until roads are dry.

Jim will have an updated forecast and latest look at radar coming up on News 3 this evening. 

  WSIL fall blood drives set for this weekend

    You have an opportunity to give the gift of live at the upcoming WSIL Fall Blood Drives.

  BBB Tips: Protect seniors from common scams

    If you were to search "crime of the 21st century," what do you think the results would be? Did senior financial scams cross your mind? Unfortunately, these scams have become so prevalent, they have earned this title. 

  Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 12 p.m.

    A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 12 p.m. Monday and run until 9 p.m. Rain will be turning to sleet and snow this afternoon. 

