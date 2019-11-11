Monday evening snow

WSIL - Rain changing to snow will likely bring minor accumulations to the region this evening. We expect 2" or less mostly on grassy and elevated surfaces but an isolated 3"-4" measure can't be ruled out. Road conditions overall should be wet however scattered icy and slick spots are possible. Bridges, overpasses and roads over culverts freeze first so be aware of road conditions if traveling in the region until roads are dry.

Jim will have an updated forecast and latest look at radar coming up on News 3 this evening.