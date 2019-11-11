WSIL fall blood drives set for this weekend

WSIL - Rain changing to snow will likely bring minor accumulations to the region this evening. Road conditions overall should be wet however scattered icy and slick spots are possible. ...
You have an opportunity to give the gift of live at the upcoming WSIL Fall Blood Drives.
If you were to search “crime of the 21st century,” what do you think the results would be? Did senior financial scams cross your mind? Unfortunately, these scams have become so prevalent, they have earned this title.
A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 12 p.m. Monday and run until 9 p.m. Rain will be turning to sleet and snow this afternoon.
ELKVILLE (WSIL) -- Jackson County Deputies responded to a call of a garage fire a little after noon Saturday. When deputies arrived on the corner of Sycamore and Ashley Street, they found the owner of that garage was suffering from a self-inflicted knife wound.
JOHNSTON CITY (WSIL) -- Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire Sunday evening that took place on the 700 block of 5th street in Johnston City.
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- A Carlisle man is in custody, charged with arson and wanton endangerment, after admitting firing a rifle and setting a car on fire early Sunday morning. Investigators found a burned up car across the street and followed a blood trail to a home on State Route 80 East. It was there they arrested 24-year old Samuel Denton after he admitted to burning the car and firing the gun
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Several dozen students attended the annual Simon Leadership Program at SIU Saturday and Sunday. There were several STEM-related activities, keynote speakers, a dinner, and chances to see what the college experience is like.
COELLO (WSIL) -- Several dozen people gathered in Coello Sunday morning to honor veterans with a memorial dedication.
SALEM (WSIL) -- Community members have been honoring the life of firefighter Brent Holland.
