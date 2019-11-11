WSIL fall blood drives set for this weekend - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

WSIL fall blood drives set for this weekend

By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
(WSIL) -- The need for blood never takes a holiday. That's why American Red Cross needs you to donate blood during the holiday season.  

You have an opportunity to give the gift of live at the upcoming WSIL Fall Blood Drives.

You can give from 1:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Friday, November 15 or 10:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Saturday, November 16 at any of the following locations:

  • Franklin Co. Farm Bureau, Benton
  • University Mall, Carbondale
  • Harrisburg District Library, Harrisburg
  • Black Diamond RV, Marion
  • Roadhouse Harley-Davidson, Mt. Vernon

The drives are sponsored by Glass Doctor, Black Diamond RV, Roadhouse Harley-Davidson and State Farm Agent Kenya Garner

Make an appointment by going to RedCrossBlood.org.

Never given blood before? Find out more on how to give and what to expect by going here: First Time Donors.

All attempting donors will receive a specially designed American Red Cross T-shirt while supplies last.

