Missouri fines Doe Run Co. $1.2 million for lead emissions - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri fines Doe Run Co. $1.2 million for lead emissions

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri regulators have fined the Doe Run Co. $1.2 million for dozens of clean air violations over several years at a lead battery recycling center in southeast Missouri.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Monday that it is one of the largest monetary penalties the Missouri Department of Natural Resources has issued in the past five years.

The fine cites emissions at the Buick Resource Recycling Facility in the Iron County town of Boss. The order states that the facility emitted hundreds of pounds of excess lead into the air, and that company officials failed to adequately conduct performance tests and communicate with regulators.

A company representative says Doe Run regrets not meeting Clean Air Act standards, and the company is on track to meet commitments outlined in the agreement.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.