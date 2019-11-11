Kentucky woman charged in South Carolina airport bomb threat - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky woman charged in South Carolina airport bomb threat

Posted: Updated:

GREER, S.C. (AP) - A Kentucky woman is charged with making a bomb threat at a South Carolina airport.

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport Police arrested Laura Snyder Jones of Anchorage, Kentucky, on Saturday, charging her with a first-offense bomb threat.

Airport spokesman Tom Tyra tells local news outlets that Jones became frustrated with customer service. Tyra says Jones told an American Airlines employee that she had a bomb in her bag when asked if she was carrying anything hazardous. Police were called and Jones was taken to the Spartanburg County jail.

Jones' bags were screened by the Transportation Security Administration, but nothing dangerous was found.

Jones was released Sunday. It's unclear if she has a lawyer.

Tyra says if passengers are frustrated "there are other ways to handle it," saying airport officials take threats seriously.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.