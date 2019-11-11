St. Joseph mother sentenced to life for baby's drowning - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

St. Joseph mother sentenced to life for baby's drowning

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) - A St. Joseph woman who drowned her 6-month-old son has been sentenced to life in prison.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that Sydney Jones was sentenced last week for child abuse resulting in death. Jurors found her guilty in July after a prosecution witness testified that he found Jones holding her son, Keith Lars III, down in the water in 2017.

Police have testified that she acted strangely, saying she was "a child of God." A psychologist testified that she believed state mental health workers missed a diagnosis of paranoid schizophrenia, noting that Jones said she felt possessed.

Jones said during the hearing that, "I wake up every day and think I couldn't save my son." A jail official testified that Jones had gotten into several fights while incarcerated.

Information from: St. Joseph News-Press/St. Joe, Missouri, http://www.newspressnow.com

