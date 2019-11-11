McConnell: Bevin 'had a good 4 years,' but likely lost

GHENT, Ky. (AP) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin "had a good four years," but he says a review of Bevin's narrow reelection defeat is unlikely to change the outcome.

Bevin trailed Democrat Andy Beshear by about 5,000 votes in the Nov. 5 election. A re-canvass of votes is scheduled Thursday.

McConnell was in Carroll County on Monday to tout a US-Spain treaty he helped pass that cut the taxes for the North American Stainless plant.

While there, McConnell said he's "sorry Matt came up short." He says the re-canvass is unlikely to change the election results, and that "barring a dramatic reversal on the re-canvass, we'll have a new governor in three weeks."

Bevin has cited voting irregularities in the governor's race but has not provided evidence.

