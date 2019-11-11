Man dies in shooting in small Pemiscot County town - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man dies in shooting in small Pemiscot County town

BRAGGADOCIO, Mo. (AP) - Authorities in the Missouri Bootheel region are investigating the shooting death of a man.

The shooting happened late Sunday or early Monday in the small town of Braggadocio, about 200 miles south of St. Louis. The victim's name has not been released.

Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell says a joint investigation is being conducted by his office and the Drug and Crime Control division of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Greenwell did not disclose any details about the shooting but said the public is not in danger.

