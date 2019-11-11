Feds probe central Indiana crash of helicopter carrying 3 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Feds probe central Indiana crash of helicopter carrying 3

LEBANON, Ind. (AP) - Federal authorities are investigating a central Indiana helicopter crash that sent debris flying when its blades struck a parked semitrailer truck.

Lebanon police say the helicopter's 50-year-old pilot, Randy A. McCormick of Manteno, Illinois, suffered minor injuries in Sunday afternoon's crash, but the two passengers were not injured.

Police say a preliminary investigation shows the helicopter's blades made contact with a semitrailer truck parked at XPO Logistics building when it crashed in the Boone County city about 20 miles (32.19 kilometers) northwest of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Star reports police say that contact hurled debris into an adjacent parking lot and driveways, striking another semitrailer and three passenger cars.

The crash involving the 1958 Sikorsky S-58JT helicopter is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.

