Brick & Mortar: Classic Crafters & Co. in Harrisburg.

HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- A Saline County businessman is finding success in his hometown and he's only 21 years old.

Alex Watkins started Classic Crafters and Co. when he was a 17-years-old and a junior at Harrisburg High School. His store sells handmade items and home decor. During his senior year, Watkins joined the CEO (Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities) program, which he says helped him be the successful businessman he is today.

"It's a program that's impacted me so much and I really wouldn't be where I am today without that CEO program," said Watkins.

The shop offers handmade signs, rebuilding and restoring wood furniture, and other customized products. Watkins shop is located at 22 S Main St Suite 1 in Harrisburg, IL.