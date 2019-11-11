Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 12 p.m. - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 12 p.m.

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Here we go! A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 12 p.m. Monday and run until 9 p.m. for ALL of Southern Illinois, much of Southeast Missouri, and a few counties in Western Kentucky. 

Temperatures early this morning are in the lower 40s, but that will likely be the warmest it will be all day. Grab a coat and you may want to take along gloves, hats, scarves, and waterproof shoes. Temperatures will be falling into the upper 30s by noon and to near freezing around sunset. 

Rain showers this morning will begin to turn to sleet from the north and west through the early afternoon. The transition line will continue to work south and east through the afternoon and evening. 

Accumulation of 1-2 inches of snow is likely, primarily on grass and elevated surfaces. Initially, snow will melt on roads. By this evening, temperatures will be rapidly falling below freezing which could cause roads to become slick. Extra caution is advised after 5 p.m. Monday. 

Snow will move out this evening, but very cold air will move in. Near record cold temperatures are expected Tuesday morning. Actual temperatures in the teens are expected with early morning wind chills in the teens. 

Tuesday afternoon, temperatures will only warm into the upper 20s. 

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3. 
 

