Trooper injured chasing suspect from Indiana into Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky and Indiana authorities arrested two men after their car ran out of gas during a chase that left one trooper injured.

News outlets report that Indiana State Police chased a man wanted for second-degree escape across the state line into Kentucky on Sunday. Indiana authorities said the driver, 47-year-old James Rogers, fled and sideswiped a cruiser while being pulled over. State Police officer Carey Huls told news outlets the trooper was checked out for a minor injury.

Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers were told someone in the car had brandished a gun.

Arrest documents say Rogers and a passenger were captured when the car ran out of fuel and will be extradited to Indiana.

Information from: Courier Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

