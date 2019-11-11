Illinois EPA student contest focuses on algae's effect - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois EPA student contest focuses on algae's effect

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois' environmental agency is enlisting fifth and sixth grade students to educate people about how algae affects bodies of water using art or language.

The theme for this year's contest held by the Illinois Environment Protection Agency is "Algae: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly...How Can You Keep Your Local Pond Healthy?"

Students' work can be in the form of a poster, a poem or other writing.

Each school can enter up to four posters and four written entries. The deadline to submit entries is Feb. 3.

The winners' entries will be featured on the agency's website.

All finalists will be invited to an awards ceremony in Springfield in April and their work will be displayed this spring at the Old State Capitol.

