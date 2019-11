SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a man has drowned in the Lake of the Ozarks.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 75-year-old Calvin Hunnius, of Sunrise Beach, was found floating face down in the water around 6 p.m. Sunday at the 39-mile marker of the Osage Arm. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were released.

