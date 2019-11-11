Forest Service waives recreation fees in honor of veterans - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Forest Service waives recreation fees in honor of veterans

Posted: Updated:

WINCHESTER, Ky. (AP) - The U.S. Forest Service is waiving recreation fees at some locations around the Daniel Boone National Forest in honor of Veterans Day.

An agency statement says forest visitors can enjoy designated locations free of charge on Nov. 11.

Locations include: the Redbird Crest Trail in Clay and Leslie counties, the White Sulphur ATV Trail and Clear Creek Shooting Range in Bath County, Natural Arch Scenic Area and Appletree Shooting Range in McCreary County, the Keno Shooting Range in Pulaski County, Laurel River Lake boat ramps in Laurel and Whitley counties and Cave Run Lake boat ramps in Bath, Rowan and Menifee counties.

Overnight camping fees are also waived at Red River Gorge, Koomer Ridge Campground, Barren Fork Horse Camp, White Sulphur Horse Camp, Clear Creek Campground and Claylick Boat-in Campground.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.