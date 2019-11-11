Campaign helps military members get home for the holidays - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Campaign helps military members get home for the holidays

Posted: Updated:

LYNCHBURG, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee distillery that produces Jack Daniel's whiskey is once again teaming up with a military support group to help service members and their families get home for the holidays.

For the ninth year, the distillery is working with the Armed Services YMCA for the "Operation Ride Home" campaign. It provides financial assistance to active duty junior-enlisted military members and their families to travel home during the holidays.

Distillery officials say that since the campaign began, about 7,230 service members and their relatives have been assisted. Jack Daniel's says it has again donated $100,000 to kick off the campaign.

Military members have been able to travel to all 50 states thanks to the program.

Jack Daniel's is the flagship brand of Louisville, Kentucky-based Brown-Forman Corp.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.