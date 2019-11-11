Still teaching at 95, Jimmy Carter draws devotees to church

By JAY REEVES

Associated Press

PLAINS, Ga. (AP) - Former President Jimmy Carter can still draw a crowd, and he does each time he teaches Sunday school in his hometown of Plains, Georgia.

Nearly four decades after he left office and despite a body that's failing after 95 years, the nation's oldest-ever ex-president still teaches Sunday school roughly twice monthly at Maranatha Baptist Church.

Pilgrims come by the hundreds for what they describe as a dose of simple decency and devotion in a Bible lesson. They gather hours before class begins.

The church has only 30 or so members, but as many as 450 people are on hand any week Carter teaches.

It's unclear how much longer Carter can continue to teach, but Maranatha Baptist pastor Tony Lowden says he's welcome as long as he's able.

