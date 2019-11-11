Jackson County Deputies respond to garage fire

ELKVILLE (WSIL) -- Jackson County Deputies responded to a call of a garage fire a little after noon Saturday.

When deputies arrived on the corner of Sycamore and Ashley Street, they found the owner of that garage was suffering from a self-inflicted knife wound.

After initial resistance, the person allowed medical treatment from paramedics and to be transported to a local area hospital.

Elkville, Desoto, and Dowell firefighters all worked to get that fire under control.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office believes the fire may have been deliberately set.