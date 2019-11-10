Multiple fire departments respond to Johnston City house fire

ELKVILLE (WSIL) -- Jackson County Deputies responded to a call of a garage fire a little after noon Saturday. When deputies arrived on the corner of Sycamore and Ashley Street, they found the owner of that garage was suffering from a self-inflicted knife wound.
JOHNSTON CITY (WSIL) -- Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire Sunday evening that took place on the 700 block of 5th street in Johnston City.
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- A Carlisle man is in custody, charged with arson and wanton endangerment, after admitting firing a rifle and setting a car on fire early Sunday morning. Investigators found a burned up car across the street and followed a blood trail to a home on State Route 80 East. It was there they arrested 24-year old Samuel Denton after he admitted to burning the car and firing the gun
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Several dozen students attended the annual Simon Leadership Program at SIU Saturday and Sunday. There were several STEM-related activities, keynote speakers, a dinner, and chances to see what the college experience is like.
COELLO (WSIL) -- Several dozen people gathered in Coello Sunday morning to honor veterans with a memorial dedication.
SALEM (WSIL) -- Community members have been honoring the life of firefighter Brent Holland.
(WSIL) -- Temperatures are even warmer this afternoon.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- Hundreds of boy scouts kicked off their annual "Scouting for Food" event Saturday. The event serves as a food drive and is part of a program that collects food in cities across the country. All of the items are then delivered to local food banks.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Thousands shopped local at John A. Logan College Saturday for the 44th annual AutumnFest. AutumnFest will be going on Sunday, and doors are open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
A man wanted for a murder in Carbondale on Nov. 3 is now in police custody.
