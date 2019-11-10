Multiple fire departments respond to Johnston City house fire

Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire Sunday evening that took place on the 700 block of 5th street in Johnston City.

A News 3 viewer sent a photo of the scene that appears to show a fire truck and smoke.

Officials say Johnston City, Marion and Herrin firefighters worked to put out the flames.

The residents were home at the time but evacuated the building before first responders arrived.

Officials add that no one was injured and a preliminary investigation points to the fire being an electrical one.